Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death September 9.

She is placed in judicial custody for 14 days following a court order. Rhea is currently in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail where she neither has a bed to sleep in nor a ceiling fan facility.

According to media reports, Rhea is a neighbour of Indrani Mukherjee’s cell. Indrani was arrested for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Sheena Bora’s case was quite high profile and made a lot of headlines.

According to reports, Rhea has been given a mat to sleep in the jail and hasn’t been given a bed or a pillow. She is being treated like other prisoners inside the jail.

Officials said that these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners are being given milk and turmeric to build immunity. Byculla prison, the only jail for women in Mumbai, has seen some COVID-19 cases in the past few months.

Given the nationwide unrest and anger over Sushant’s death, Rhea has been kept in a separate cell due to security reasons. Two policemen are always stationed outside her cell in three shifts.

According to jail officials, Rhea could be given the facility of a table fan if the court orders.

Notably, Sushant was found dead in his flat June 14. A CBI investigation has been launched into the case. Alongside the CBI, NCB is also probing the case’s alleged drugs link.