Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Wednesday wrote to all the district Collectors and District Magistrates to ensure that no child sleeps under open sky during this winter.

SCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan, in the letter, said that the commission has observed that there are children along with their homeless parents sleeping under the open sky in this chilling temperature in many of the urban locations. This raises serious concern about their safety and security. The possible rise in Covid-19 cases due to the onset of winter, as predicted by Health department, adds to their vulnerability.

In this context, the commission directs the district officials to organise special awareness drives for identification of such vulnerable children and their families in all urban set-ups in each district. A campaign should be launched by district administration to ensure that no child sleeps under open sky. WhatsApp and dedicated telephone number can be assigned for the purpose, reads the letter.

Coordination between District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is necessary to ensuring shelter for them. Also, the administrations must ensure child-friendly space within shelter for urban homeless.

The SCPCR sought monthly reviews of such children and their situation in all the districts.