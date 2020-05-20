Bhubaneswar: Despite Odisha government’s decision to confer additional powers on sarpanchs, the purported ambiguity in the order is leading to lack of coordination between gram panchayats and district administrations.

In a historic decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, April 19, announced delegation of powers of district Collectors to sarpanchs of gram panchayats for their jurisdiction under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 along with Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020. The decision was intended to help ensure efficient management of the quarantine centres meant for returning migrants.

With this, Odisha became the first and the only state to make such provisions. “Subject to the provisions of this Act and the rules made there under, it shall be the duty of a Gram Panchayat, within the limits of its funds to undertake, control and administer and be responsible for preventing and checking the spread of epidemic or infectious and other dangerous disease,” the order read.

However, neither in the CM’s declaration nor in the subsequent notification by the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department, the administrative and financial power of the sarpanchs was spelt out. “This has left considerable ambiguity regarding what the sarpanchs could or could not do,” alleged Manas Ranjan Mishra, convenor, Citizen Action Group.

“In this context, it is worth noting that an earlier order of February 17, issued by Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, restricted sarpanchs from making any expenditure without the permission of the block development officer. There is no clarity on the role of sarpanchs and adding to this, recent orders from the Collectors of Ganjam and Kandhamal have overridden CM’s decision to empower the sarpanchs,” he added.

Highlighting lack of inclusion and intimation of sarpanchs, Manas pointed out to a May 11 circular issued by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department which asked Collectors and BDOs to ensure proper and strict management of quarantine centres. Similarly, further orders restricting any movement at quarantine centres were issued without any consultation or involvement of the sarpanchs.

Demanding an immediate clarity on rights and authorities of sarpanchs in the Covid-19 containment and management of quarantine centres at their respective Panchayats, Manas said, “The February 17 letter curtailing financial powers of the sarpanchs should be withdrawn. The sarpanchs should be provided with adequate financial and administrative powers to access the basic amenities, besides other development work.”

“Furthermore, every panchayat must be provided with financial allocation based on the number of workers registered and expected to return to the panchayat. Adequate funds be ensured for the capital costs and running costs. At every point the panchayat must have adequate financial reserves for the next two weeks,” he added.