Cuttack: The state government informed Wednesday the Orissa High Court that it has no rules in place to control the policies related to the fees of private schools. The government has no specific provisions for fixation of fee structures of different unaided private schools, the affidavit filed by the Odisha government said.

The court has scheduled the next date of hearing for December 7.

The High Court had sought a clarification from the state government November 23 as to waiver of school fees due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had asked as to how much of the fees can be reduced.

During previous hearing the Odisha government had left it to the court to deliberate on the matter and take a final call.

The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha and a few other individuals had moved the Orissa High Court, seeking exemption of tuition fees by private schools across the state. They argued that the Odisha state government had earlier declared COVID-19 outbreak as a ‘disaster’. During this period private schools had remained closed and so fees should be waived.

PNN