New Delhi: Ten states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 case in last 24 hours Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sunday. He also said that the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent. Harsh Vardhan asserted that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

Recovery rate increases

According to Health Ministry data, 1,511 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This incidentally is the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.

Improved testing facilities

India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19, Saturday the health minister told reporters. He also said India’s testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day. India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, Harsh Vardhan informed. Till Saturday, 16,09,777 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in India, he said. “We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19,” Vardhan said.

Central teams for some states

The minister said central teams are being sent to Delhi and nine states. They will assist their governments in managing the outbreak. Team will be sent to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan said Vardhan. He also said help will be provided by the Centre to the states of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal.

Doubling rate

Vardhan also talked about the status of containment of COVID-19 in India. “Prior to lockdown, March 25, 2020, the doubling rate was 3.2 when measured over a period of three days. It was 3.0 when measured over a period of seven days. The doubling rate increased to 4.1 when measured over a period of 14 days. Today it stands at 12.0 over a three-day window,” informed Vardhan. He also said that the doubling rate is 10.1 over a seven-day window and 11.0 a 14-day period.

Recovery rate growing

Similarly, the fatality rate stands at 3.3 per cent while recovery rate has improved to 30.7 per cent, informed the minister. He asserted that the situation has improved due to the lockdown. This also reflects on the quality of healthcare being provided to the COVID-19 patients, he added.

Coronavirus free states and UTs

“It is also heartening to note that in 10 States/UTs, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. They are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Goa, J&K, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram, and Pondicherry,” Vardhan said. There are four states/UTs – Daman & Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep – that have not reported a single case till date, he added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 in India. The number of cases climbed to 62,939 Sunday. Hence an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours were registered, the Union Health Ministry said.

