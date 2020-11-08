Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday directed that there would be no change in the post-matric scholarship amount given to students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the state.

The scholarship will continue as per the previous provisions. The notification of the SC and ST Development Department has now been put on hold, said a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister directed the department to put up a resolution on this matter on hold and immediately send the file to the CMO for a detailed review. The government decision came a day after Youth Wing of the Odisha Congress slammed it for reducing money given to SC and ST students under its post-matric scholarship scheme.

The state had slashed such scholarship for SC and ST students in at least 15 courses, including BTech and MBA courses, said sources.