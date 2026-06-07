Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has inaugurated a 485 kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar power plant at Lok Bhavan.

Kambhampati Saturday inaugurated the rooftop solar power plant at Lok Bhavan in the presence of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) CMD, KP Mahadevaswamy.

The inauguration of the 485 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Lok Bhavan is another step in the government’s continued commitment to sustainable development and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a greener and self-reliant India, the governor wrote on X.

“With the campus now achieving a total solar capacity of 635 kW, we are further strengthening our efforts towards clean energy and environmental responsibility,” he said.

He said that such initiatives will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and contribute to building a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Executed by NBCC (India) Limited, solar projects have been installed in various buildings within the Lok Bhavan complex. The highest 191 kWp solar panel has been installed in the Abhishek banquet hall.

Solar panels were installed at the campus garage (85 kWp), administrative building (64 kWp), Governor’s residence (54 kWp), energy park (47 kWp), police ADC residence (20 kWp), navy ADC residence (14 kWp) and wellness centre (10 kWp).

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that given the global energy crisis and rising prices, there is a need to move towards renewable energy. He emphasised promoting green energy by reducing dependence on imported crude oil.

Referring to PM Modi’s appeal, he advised citizens to use electric vehicles and reduce petrol-diesel consumption.

The governor further said that despite the increasing use of EVs, the rising demand for electricity must be met through green sources like solar energy.

Referring to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the Odisha government’s subsidy support, the governor said these schemes enable households and institutions to install rooftop solar systems at low cost.

Besides, he said, initiatives like ethanol blending (E20 and E85) and flex-fuel vehicles are reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Earlier, the governor switched to the use of electric vehicles. All these steps have taken Lok Bhavan towards its Net Zero goal and are environmentally responsible, an official said.