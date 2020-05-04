Bhubaneswar: There seems to be a lack of coordination between the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Excise department as SRC PK Jena Sunday issued an order allowing reopening of liquor shops (only OFF shops) in green zones, while the Excise department has restricted the same.

Some areas including Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have allowed liquor shops to reopen.

“We have not taken any decision on reopening of the liquor shops in the state. We have asked the retail outlets not to open their shops without our permission,” Excise Secretary SK Lohani told Orissa POST. Meanwhile, the Wine Shop Owners’ Association, Odisha has urged the state government to extend the reopening of the shops by another 15 days.