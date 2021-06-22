Nowadays everyone wants to look slim. From actresses to models, everyone works hard day and night to lose weight. One can also lose weight by eating enough. Yes, you read it right.
Actually, in today’s lifestyle, the food we eat increases weight quickly. But if you make some changes in your eating and drinking routine, then you will not even need to diet and your weight will be reduced easily. Know how…
- Quinoa: – Quinoa is a very popular food nowadays for reducing weight. It looks like porridge and comes under the category of seeds. Quinoa contains insoluble fiber which keeps digestion good. After eating it, the stomach remains full for a long time. Quinoa is a good source of protein. There is no weakness in the body adding to it, metabolism remains good and the craving for food remains less.
- Egg: – Egg is very good for health. Eggs are rich in protein and low in calories, which helps in weight loss. The yellow part of the egg is full of nutrition. If you eat 1-2 eggs in a day then you can eat whole, but if you eat many eggs then you can also remove the yellow portion.
- Tofu/Low Fat Paneer: – Paneer is also a good source of protein, but to lose weight, eat only Tofu or low fat paneer. You can easily get low fat paneer in the market. You can make it at home also. Most of the people like the taste of paneer. By eating it, the stomach remains full for a long time, due to which hunger does not feel quickly. Tofu is also similar to paneer but it contains a lot of protein. You can lose weight fast by eating this
- Pulses: – By eating protein, the stomach remains full for a long time and it does not increase weight. Protein is very important for our muscles. You can eat lentils regularly. The basic food of Indian food is lentils. At least once a day, pulses are prepared in every household. The special thing about simple looking lentils is that it helps in reducing weight. Pulses and soybeans, kidney beans, chickpeas, gram are all very low in fat and very high in protein.
- Green leafy vegetables: – You can eat green leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, lettuce in food. They are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Weight loss is achieved by eating green leafy vegetables. You can eat vegetables any way. With this your body gets full nutrition. You can also eat plenty of salad and some vegetables in the form of salad.
Leave a Reply