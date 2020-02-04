New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Tuesday, clarified that the government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The clarification came in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, regarding preparation of the NRC.

“Till now, there is no decision on the preparation of the NRC for Indian citizens at the national level,” said the written reply. The question was raised by MPs Chandan Singh and Nageshwar Rao.

However, in written replies to questions on the National Population Register (NPR), the minister said that no document is to be collected during the exercise of updation of the NPR. He stated that respondents are only expected to provide information true to the best of their knowledge and belief.

“Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected. No document is to be collected during the exercise; Aadhaar number is collected voluntarily. Further, no verification is done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful, during the exercise.” the minister replied.

The minister added that the Government is in discussion with the states having concerns with regard to the preparation of the NPR.