Joda: Despite crackdown by Mines department and other enforcement agencies, smuggling of seized minerals in Joda mining sector of Keonjhar district shows no signs of declining, according to reports. Stockpiles of iron ore near Nayagarh railway siding being transported day and night is a case in this point. Even though the Mines department and police are frequently conducting raids, they have failed to put an end to the illegal mineral trade. While smugglers profit from this illicit business, the government suffers significant revenue loss. According to reports, since 2010, an iron ore stockpile belonging to an export company has been lying on a plot near Nayagarh-Palaspanga road close to Nayagarh railway siding. The Mines department had cancelled the company’s storage licence because the minerals were kept outside the designated mining zone. As a result, no claimant came forward to take ownership of the stockpile. The Mines department, exercising full authority, secured the iron ore near the railway siding.

However, negligence in monitoring and securing the stockpile has drawn the attention of smugglers. The department neither auctioned nor could it take control of the seized minerals for years. Similarly, between 2008 and 2010, the department and district police seized around a lakh tonne of unclaimed iron ore from railway sidings in Jurudi, Banshpani, Deojhar, and Barbil. However, the Mines department currently lacks proper records of these seized minerals. Meanwhile, thousands of tonnes of iron ore have vanished raising serious concerns about administrative oversight and accountability. Last year, the department inspected the stockpile in question and reported the presence of approximately 4,000 tonne of high-grade iron ore.

Despite efforts by state-level enforcement agencies, district task forces, and the department’s own inspection teams, illegal mining and mineral theft continue to be a challenge for the department. While some minerals have been auctioned off through Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), discrepancies remain in tracking the quantity of seized iron ore, the amount auctioned, and the overall balance.

A thorough investigation could expose another layer of corruption within the mining sector, sources said. When contacted, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Deputy Director of Mines, stated that he would first inform the Bamebari police to check the theft before taking action against illegal mining activities. Since more than 4,000 tonne of ore have been identified at the site, discussions with OMC have already taken place regarding its auction. If OMC provides transportation, the minerals will be stored securely at Dubuna-Sakradihi mines. The department is also set to request security personnel from OMC to safeguard the minerals, Agarwal added. Notably, the district police seized two trucks loaded with minerals and a JCB machine allegedly involved in illegal transportation of ores December 27, 2024.