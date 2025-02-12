Rourkela: The Pallishree Mela, encompassing a handicraft exhibition and a food festival, was a grand success as an array of products from across the state were made available for visitors at one place. Deputy CEO of ORMAS Keshab Jha said, “This year, we clocked a turnover of Rs 1.18 crore.” Regarding handicrafts, he said, “Pallishree Mela comes under ORMAS where products belonging to the Handicrafts department are put up for sale.” The food festival, organised by Rourkela Municipal Corporation, was also a big draw. Renu Menu, a well-known city-based restaurant owner, said, “It was a bumper sale for us right from day one.

Apart from our staple chole bhature, we sold non-veg dishes and momos, and the response was certainly beyond expectation.” Many customers were happy to see the famous dry fish from Chandbali and Koraput filter coffee that was beautifully packed, receiving good response. Even the turmeric and kala (black) rice came in well-designed packaging and caught customers’ attention. Artworks like printed paintings and simple canvas paintings also grabbed many eyeballs. “I saw those miniature paintings and printed paintings. I purchased a few for my home,” said Akhaya Samal. Another painting aficionado added, “I bought both. What really surprised me was that artists from Koraput were adopting printed painting techniques.” The artists reported brisk business.