Jajpur: Nearly 15 years after the inauguration of Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation (LI) Project, which was designed to irrigate 12,800 hectare farmland in Jajpur district, water is yet to reach about 40 per cent of the targeted area, raising concerns over irregularities and mismanagement leading to such inordinate delay. The farmers have alleged widespread corruption in the 12 mega LI projects in the district.

In this regard, the Bari Dwipanchala Unnayana Parishad, a local outfit, lodged a complaint with the state Water Resources department, a portfolio held by the Chief Minister.

In response, the Water Resources department has ordered an investigation. Additional Secretary Prashant Kumar Sahu has directed the Chief Engineer of the Parbati Giri Mega LI Project to take immediate corrective action. Despite repeated complaints, farmers said, no significant progress has been made in this regard.

According to Kulamani Shukla, chairman of the Bari Dwipanchala Unnayana Parishad, two key projects—Asalpur and Kampagada LI projects—have failed to provide water to the intended areas. These projects, scheduled for completion by December 15, 2021, still remain unfinished, leaving large swathes of farmland without irrigation.

While the Irrigation department claims that 12,662 hectare farmlands were irrigated under the Parbati Giri LI Project during the kharif season, farmers dispute these figures, arguing that 40 per cent of the intended area has not received any water yet. The Asalpur project, meant to irrigate 2,000 hectares across 19 villages, has struggled to do so due to poor planning. Instead of utilising the abundant water resources in Asalpur, officials built an intake point at Kampagada, leading to the project’s failure.

Farmers allege that only small portions of the targeted land have received water, while officials misrepresent project success. Frustrated by the delay, farmers have warned to stage a protest in front of the departmental office March 3 if the issue is not resolved before schedule.

Also Read: 247 kg ganja seized from Koraput kendu leaf godown

Meanwhile, farmers in several villages including Bhagirathpur, Sarangapur, Tikarapada, Nathuabar, Adampur, Naguan, Balangi, Baunsaanta, and Kurukura are still waiting for irrigation from the Tulasipur pump house, which was supposed to lift water from the Kharasrota river.

Farmers Rabindra Behera, Ramesh Behera, and Deepak Behera said they have waited for over a decade for water to flow through the pipelines laid on their land, but to no avail. They had hoped for better crop yields and financial stability in the wake of the project’s inauguration, but now doubt whether water will ever reach their fields.

The project was expected to provide irrigation to 2,000 hectare of farmland in Barchana constituency, 3,700 hectare of farmland in Bari constituency, 5,400 hectare of farmland in Dharmasala and Korei constituencies and 1,700 hectare of farmland in Jajpur constituency. However, with 40 per cent of the total farmland still without water, farmers continue to suffer crop losses and financial hardship. Many have fallen into debt, with instances of farmers resorting to suicide due to financial distress.

Despite significant government investment, irrigation projects remain incomplete due to corruption and administrative failures. While authorities claim to prioritise agriculture and irrigation, inefficiency and mismanagement continue to hinder the benefits from reaching the needy.

PNN