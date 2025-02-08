Jeypore: Acting on a tip-off received during a routine patrol, Jeypore Sadar police have seized over 247 kg ganja from a Kendu leaf warehouse managed by the Odisha Forest Development Corporation, sources said Friday.

The police raided the warehouse Wednesday at approximately 4:30pm and investigation ran well into the night.

Upon reaching the site, officers found the warehouse’s doors unsecured but locked with a padlock. No arrest has been made yet in this connection and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have registered a case and are working to identify the persons involved, Jeypore Sadar police station officer-in-charge Ishwar Tandi confirmed.

