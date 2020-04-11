Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday said that there is no evidence of community transmission of COVID 19 in the state as of now and most of the cases are linked to outside state travels and contact cases of existing patients.

Sanjay Singh, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary told reporters that as per information received from the Public Health Institute there has been no evidence to back community transmission theory.

“As per the Public Health Institute report, there is no evidence of community transmission in the state. All the cases that have come to the fore are from people who have either returned from other countries, other states are from those who came in close contact with them,” he said.

He also said that the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar which was testing 350 samples per day has now commissioned the COBAS Machine through which it can now test 1000 samples per day.

On the other hand, other new testing centres are also in the pipeline to start testing COVID cases sooner. A statement from the government Saturday said, “MKCG (Berhampur), IGH (Rourkela) will undertake testing. So also ILS (Institute of Life Sciences) which has got the permission of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The testing will commence next week.”

Singh also said that the state does not have a shortage of sanitisers and other prophylactic measures to combat the disease. He said, “There is enough stock of sanitiser, triple-layer surgical mask, N-95 mask and other protective gears for all healthcare personnel working in government hospitals.”

The government Saturday also said that to fight against COVID 19, efforts are now also being done at the panchayat levels. “Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department took steps for massive sensitization and pro-active dissemination of awareness in rural areas involving elected representatives and functionaries in three-tier Panchayati Raj System,” a statement from the government said.

Further, it explained that during the drive held between March 19 and 21, members of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parisadas were sensitized.