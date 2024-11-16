Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) clarified that no fire incident occurred on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express at Odisha’s Bhadrak station Saturday.

ECoR stated that a minor issue of brake binding was detected in a sleeper coach (fourth from the engine) when the train arrived at Bhadrak at 9:23am. The carriage and wagon (C&W) staff resolved the issue, ensuring the train’s safety and smooth operation.

Following the rectification, the train departed from Bhadrak station at 9:43am, the ECoR release said.

UNI