Bhubaneswar: Clearing all doubts regarding further reduction of syllabus following reopening of schools January 8, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Tuesday ruled out against any such move.

Earlier, the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent in view of reduced duration of the academic year. There are plans to shorten it further, the minister said. While giving the above information Dash said that as per the state government guidelines sanitization and safety of all students is being prioritized after the opening of schools across Odisha.

“The Principal Secretary of the department yesterday held a meeting with all District Education Officers (DEOs). A Nodal Officer has already been engaged in each district. They will work in coordination with their respective Collectors and DEOs,” the Minister added.

Clearing about the procedure before opening of the schools the Minister said, “Classes will be held for 100 days. To this end, classes will be held Sundays too. Moreover, DEOs have been asked to appoint teachers if required.”

Regarding COVID-19 test of students, Dash said no such decision has been taken so far. The test will be done if the Health Department directs to do so.

Notably, Odisha Government January 2 announced that schools will reopen for students of standards X and XII from January 8 and will follow the detailed standard operating procedure to be strictly implemented by the authorities. The classes will continue till April 26 whereas Class 12 students will attend classes from January 8 to April 28.

