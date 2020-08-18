Khurda: The Khurda district administration, Tuesday, barred any community-level Ganesh puja celebration this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the district administration here Tuesday. “The administration has decided not to allow Ganesh puja at community level and on mandaps in Khurda to ensure safety of common people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Collector Sanat Mohanty.

The meeting emphasised on ramping up tests to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Khurda. Mohanty advised people as well as government employees to maintain social distance and use masks to keep the virus at bay. “Around 1,500 swab samples are tested every day in Khurda district excluding the localities coming under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC),” Mohanty said.

The Collector further revealed that Khurda district excluding the BMC area has altogether 1,087 beds at designated Covid care centres. “Besides, people without any comorbidity and with mild symptoms can undergo home isolation as per guidelines laid down by the government. These patients will have to undergo medication prescribed by doctors concerned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted two squads for proper management of Covid situation in Khurda. These squads will ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines by citizens as well as business establishments.

“The number of positive cases is rising in Khurda district. We will impose penalty on business establishments if there is violation in social distancing and other norms. If required, we will sanitise the slums in urban areas of the district,” Mohanty said.

The administration has urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 infections to donate plasma for treatment of critical patients.

Among others, MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, Zilla Parishad chairman Prafulla Kumar Dalei, additional district magistrate Manoj Padhi, Khurda municipal executive officer Shwetapadma Satpathy, other senior officials and representatives of district bar association and traders’ association were present at the meeting.