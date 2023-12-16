Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it clear that it has no immediate remedies for the stench emanating from Gadakana Temporary Transit Station (TTS) even as residents in nearby localities as well as some areas on the City outskirts continue gasping for breath. Accusing the civic body of acting at a snail’s pace, residents of nearby areas like Gadakana, Rangamatia, Bhotapada, VSS Nagar, and East Coast Railway Stadium Square have stated that senior citizens and children are the worst hit due to the shoddy waste mismanagement of BMC.

President of Dhirikuti Slum Association at Gadakana, Udaynath Barik, said last month the civic body has instead expanded the area used for dumping waste here. “Presently, around 50-60 dumpers are entering the site every day,” he added. Elucidating further, he stated that the stink emanating from the dumping yard becomes severe during early morning hours and rainy seasons. The slum dwellers are now suffering from skin infections, itching, and dengue, he added. In response, BMC Deputy Commissioner Manoranjan Sahu said, “The garbage volume has decreased significantly from its earlier shape of a hill, with the consistent efforts of BMC officials and sanitation workers.”

However, he could not say anything specific about any immediate plan to resolve the issue. The slum dwellers criticised the BMC for assembling a large number of machines at the site for waste management if they were not of any help. Furthermore, they said due to an impending threat of eviction from BMC, it becomes difficult to raise concerns at times. Slum Development Authority president Rajendra Sahoo said, “The situation could only get better if the BMC authorities set up TTS for waste management in every ward. This will help reduce garbage heaps in one particular area and prevent any kind of sanitation issues.”

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP