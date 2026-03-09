Dubai: There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening, the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.

He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj, the mission said.

The Saudi authorities Sunday said an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj. However, the authorities had not released the identity of the victims.

In a social media post on Monday, the Saudi Civil Defence said, …after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran’s retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.