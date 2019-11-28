Barbil: There has been no let-up in illegal mining and mineral transportation in Barbil area in Keonjhar district despite GPS and Integrated Mines Mineral Management System (i3Ms) being in place.

The police seized six dumpers carrying illegally extracted iron ores at Nalada Wednesday. 60 metric tonnes of mineral were being transported to Jharkhand.

The seizure of the minerals has pointed to a failure of the i3Ms system meant to check illegal mineral transportation. The mines department was allegedly sitting pretty.

According to reports, six dumpers were carrying iron ores from Patnaik Minerals mines to BIL railway siding.

However, the dumpers diverted their routes from the railway siding and headed for Jharkhand. Police had got a tip-off about it. A squad led by SDPO Satyabikash Swain intercepted it at Nalada.

IIC Sushant Das said that the dumpers were seized while five of them belong to two people like Kashmir Singh and Amar Razhak.

Das said that the consignment was not unloaded at the railway siding, but was being taken to Jharkhand.

Various quarters alleged that the mines authorities have been lethargic while some unscrupulous officials are facilitating the illegal activity for hefty commissions.

Even though the government has introduced the Integrated Mines Mineral Management System (i3Ms) to check mineral loot and track its transportation, such illegal activities have not been stopped. It is alleged that a squad of mining inspectors is not functioning well.

When the mines department claims that it has been keeping a close watch on mineral loot, the police have been intercepting vehicles engaged in illegal mineral transport, it was alleged.

The state mines department and the state government have resorted to various measures to check illegal mining and transport of minerals. Despite this, such illegal activities have been on the rise in the area, exposing the lax steps of the mining department, locals alleged.

PNN