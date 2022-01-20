Phulbani: Residents of Adasipada panchayat under Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district have warned to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections over lack of mobile connectivity and healthcare services in the area, said sources.

The villagers alleged that lack of mobile connectivity has deprived them of availing timely healthcare services while online studies of their children have hampered severely.

The residents have decided against contesting the upcoming panchayat polls and participating in the voting. The villagers alleged that even after 75 years of independence, development is yet to set its foot in the village.

They have been deprived of basic amenities and are struggling for survival, the villagers alleged.

The residents complained that they are unable to contact 108 ambulance, police and fire personnel during emergencies due to lack of mobile network.

“We have approached the administration several times in the past for installation of a mobile tower, but in vain,” said Paramananda Sahani, a villager.

Another villager alleged that students are the worst affected as they are unable to attend online classes. “Internet connectivity is highly essential as one has to go online for studies, examinations and applying for jobs,” he added.

The students risk their lives, and climb the hills and trees to receive good connectivity for studies. The indifferent approach of the administration has baffled them, he added.

PNN