New Delhi: Those who have not filed their income tax returns under the impression that the government will eventually extend the date again, will end up paying a late fee as the Union Finance Ministry Friday announced no further extensions beyond December 31 will be given.

There is no proposal to extend the deadline to file income tax returns, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

Income tax returns filing is going smoothly and by 3 p.m. on Friday, 5.62 crore ITRs have been filed, more than the 4.93 crore last year on the same date, he added.

There are no technical glitches reported so far and we witnessed 3.44 lakh ITRs filed in just an hour, Bajaj said.

IANS