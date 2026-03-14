Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, refuted the reports to that effect that appeared in a section of the media.

“No player has been fined, but yes, the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well,” Mir told reporters here.

Mir noted that each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores, so the board is contemplating making them responsible for their performances.

“But nothing is final, and no player has been fined,” he added.

It has been reported that each Pakistan player was fined PKR five million after the team’s exit from the ICC showpiece without reaching the last four stage.

Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers, besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories.

The players also get a share of the logo sponsorship deal signed by the board.

Last year. it was also agreed that the players would get a 3 per cent share of the annual revenues that the PCB gets from the International Cricket Council, which amounts close to USD 34 million a year.