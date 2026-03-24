Bhubaneswar: In a consumer-friendly move, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Tuesday announced that electricity tariffs in Odisha will remain unchanged for the financial year 2026–27. According to OERC’s latest tariff order, the Retail Supply Tariff (RST) will remain the same across all consumer categories, offering continued relief to both households and industries. This marks the fifth straight year of stable power rates in the state.

To promote digital transactions, LT domestic consumers will receive a 4 per cent rebate if they pay their full electricity bills online before the due date. Prepaid consumers will also be eligible for a 4 per cent rebate on recharge amounts. Additionally, those opting for e-bills will get Rs 10 discount per bill. In a step towards smarter energy management, OERC has introduced a Time of Day (ToD) tariff system, set to roll out from July 2026 for consumers with smart meters. Under this system, electricity will be cheaper during solar hours (8 am to 4 pm) and more expensive during peak hours (6 pm to midnight), encouraging balanced power usage.