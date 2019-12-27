Tihidi: Lakhs of rupees have allegedly been misappropriated in 2017 and 2018 in Tihidi block of Bhadrak, but no investigation has been conducted into the wrongdoings, a report.

The issue came up at a public hearing of grievance at the block office recently. As many as 98 complaints related to ration cards, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and pension were disposed of.

According to reports, people of Saya panchayat alleged that Rs 24 lakh provided under Central Finance Commission and State Finance Commission to the panchayat was misappropriated.

Locals said they had taken up the issue the district administration November 19, but to no avail.