Dharakota: Artisans of Manikyapuri panchyat under Dharakota block in Ganjam district are struggling to keep their age-old art of making decorative items with bamboo alive. Faced with challenges, including stiff competition from plastic and fiber products, lack of marketing initiatives and soaring prices of bamboo, these artisans are deprived of a decent living.

Artisans claimed that the decorative bamboo items like pachiya, dala (basket), binchana (hand fan) and kula (winnowing fan), which once fetched them a good price, have now lost to plastic and fibre products. Once upon a time, these products were popular in global markets. Around 25 families in Subudhipalli village eke out their living by making these handicrafts.

“In the absence of market linkages, there has been a decline in the demand for these items. The business is no longer profitable now,” said an artisan of the village.

The artisans are compelled to sell the items at lower prices. Such is the scenario that artisans are now looking for alternative ways of income.

“What is lacking is a proper platform where families can showcase their skills. With no government assistance forthcoming, we are struggling to keep this art alive,” the artisans of the village said.

The situation has turned worse as the price of bamboo has increased. However, the handicrafts are still being sold at lower prices. They sell kula for `25 to `30, pachiya for ` 20, dala for ` 15 and binchana for `12. The prices are for single pieces.

“How can we afford to make these handicrafts at a time when prices of necessary commodities are increasing. But, our income remains the same,” said Phukuli Telenga (35).

Though artisans suffering from various problems, the district administration has not taken any initiative. There is no provision of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, drinking water and 100 days job guaranty yojana for them.

As the artisans do not have their own land they are forced to continue their occupation without an alternative option.

When it comes to initiative from the local administration, sources said the district authorities have often called upon agencies like the District Industrial Centre or Odisha Rural Marketing and Development Society to take up the cause of the artisans. But, the facilities are apparently yet to reach the poor artisans.