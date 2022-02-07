Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Monday ruled out privatisation of Indian railways. The Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology was speaking at India Today Budget Roundtable 2022 on “The Double-Engine Growth Model”.

Vaishnaw said that the government needs to play a dominant role in railways and there is no question of privatising railways.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of changing passengers experience.

The government is focusing on three steps – large-scale development of stations, the new generation of trains and passengers’ safety.