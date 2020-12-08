New Delhi: A late evening meeting of farmers with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Agriculture Science Centre here Tuesday remained inconclusive.

During the two-hour marathon session, Shah refused to repeal the three controversial farm laws. The home minister, however, told farmers that the government would give them a written proposal regarding the amendments in laws Wednesday.

After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hanan Mollah said farmers stick to their demand of complete repeal of the three laws. He also said that the farmer leaders would hold a meeting at Singhu border at 12 pm to discuss about the government’s proposal and make a final decision. It is to be mentioned here that the farmers have been protesting for 13 days at the borders of Delhi.

The government has already held five rounds of meetings with farmer leaders but the crisis has not been resolved yet.