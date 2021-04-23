Bhubaneswar: There has been no report of new triple mutant variant of coronavirus in Odisha, state Health and Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi informed Friday.

At a time when the number of new COVID-19 cases keeps increasing, the fear of new triple mutant variant of coronavirus has started gripping the people of Odisha.

However, the declaration by the Health and Family Welfare Director has come as a great relief.

“There has been no case of infection by the new triple mutant variant of the virus reported in the state. The new strain has been found in West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Its transmission rate is very high. Now a study regarding how far the vaccines are able to prevent the virus from causing damage is underway,” Panigrahi informed while adding that the chances of getting infected by this new variant of the virus is less if both the doses are taken.

Regarding vaccination drive, Panigrahi informed that the state government won’t provide vaccines to private hospitals. They will procure vaccines from the vaccine production units paying Rs 600 per vial. The vaccination drive in the state will continue from Monday to Friday.

In all urban areas, vaccination will remain suspended Saturdays and Sundays due to weekend shutdown.

“As of now, as many as 800 vaccination centres have been closed due to the shortage of vaccines. While people above 45 age are being inoculated, those who are 18 years old or more will receive the jab from May 1,” he added.

Informing about the position of ICU beds, he said there is no shortage of ICU beds in the state. In coming days, 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day will be done, Panigrahi informed.

PNN