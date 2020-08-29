Bhubaneswar: With an aim to ensure hassle-free movement of students, the state government has lifted shutdown norms in the state in view of the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations. Special Relief Commissioners (SRC) PK Jena said in an order issued Saturday.

According to the order, there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the state from August 30 to September 7 for JEE (Main). The examination will be held from September 1 to 6 in 26 centres across the state.

Similarly, curbs have been relaxed from September 12 to 14 for NEET, the order said. The NEET exam will be held September 13.

At present bi-weekly shutdown is in force in four districts Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajapati in addition to Rourkela town to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases and flatten the graph.

The order was issued to facilitate free movement to the candidates and their guardians, as well as personnel deployed for the examinations.

The SRC has also asked the organisations of the examinations to ensure all safety protocols relating to COVID-19. Physical distancing, mask-wearing, no spitting in a public place, personal hygiene and sanitation, should be duly maintained inside the centre. The district authorities will ensure the same outside the examination centre, he said.

About 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the JEE Main examination at 26 centres spread across seven towns including, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The state government has announced it will provide free transport and accommodation arrangement for candidates and their guardians.

The candidates have to submit their details at the nodal ITI centre in the district for availing the state government’s free transport and accommodation facilities. The state government will provide buses to help candidates to travel from their home town to the examination centres.