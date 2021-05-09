Bhubaneswar: Doctors treating Covid-19 infected diabetic patients opined that over-the-counter procurement of steroids and other class of drugs for Covid treatment without the consultation of doctors could cause more harm than good.

“Diabetic persons are more prone to Covid-19, especially those who have higher sugar levels. Studies have shown that uncontrolled diabetic persons can face more severe form of Covid-19.Therefore, they need to take special measures to maintain their sugar levels in order to avoid complication,” said Dr Sandeep Sahu, a diabetologist from the city.

He also said that the patients need to take special care in their diet during the infection phase. They must shun food with high glycaemic index like sugar, potato, rice, breads and others.

“Some set of drugs can actually aggravate the disease in the diabetic persons and they should never take any Covid medicine without the consultation of doctors,” another diabetologist Dr Siba Dalai said.

He also added, “A diabetic person taking steroids without consultation can increase blood sugar levels and reduce immunity. They should also never use any drug used for blood thinning. Besides, anti-viral drugs like Remdesivir should never been taken without the advice of doctors.”

The Union government had already declared diabetes as a prime comorbidity which could put bigger impact on people infected with the virus and prioritized vaccination for the diabetics. Experts also claimed that in diabetic persons, organs like kidney, eyes are also expected to be affected from the infectious diseases.

PNN