Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the residence of victim of gang-rape and murder at Shamshabad here Sunday as local residents locked the gated community to prevent politicians, police and media from entering the place.

‘No sympathy only action and justice’ read a board hung at the gate of Nakshatra Villa, a gated community at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

‘No entrance, no politicians’ and ‘No media, no police, no outsiders’ were written on other boards as the residents locked the gate from inside.

The protesters sat on the road raising slogans demanding justice for the 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered by four truck drivers and cleaners near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the night of November 27.

The protesters even forced the policemen and outsiders present in the gated community to leave. The residents were checking the identity of the visitors before allowing them in. Leaders of some political parties and activists, who wanted to call on the family of the accused, had to go back without meeting the family due to the protest.

The protesters demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao respond immediately to do justice to the victim’s family. They said that the family needs no sympathy from politicians and others.

Ministers, leaders of political parties, officials, women’s groups and others visited the victim’s house since Friday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy were among key leaders who visited the victim’s house Saturday.

Cyberabad police Friday arrested all four accused. The next day, they were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate, who had to be brought to police station in Shadnagar town as people demanding death for the accused had gathered outside the police station building.

After gang-rape and murder, the accused had dumped and set afire the body near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.