New Delhi: Amid speculation of attempts being made for a formal patch up with former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, the top leadership of the Congress party, however, Thursday said there was no progress on the front.

Top party source said: “Neither Pilot has approached us, nor anybody in the party has tried to contact him.”

“There is no hurry from our side as our government is safe,” top Congress functionary told IANS.

The party is more keen to take back the MLAs who were siding with Pilot to weaken his plot of dislodging the state government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the otherwise stable government led by Gehlot.

“The last 24 hours have proved that BJP’s attempt to topple the government has failed in Rajasthan,” he said.

Also noting that it was learned through the media that Pilot does not want to join the BJP, Surjewala said: “If this is the case, then, we request him to reject the facilities being offered by the Haryana government and return to Jaipur.

“If there are ideological differences, then you can talk in the party forum. We are all ready to listen and find a solution with a generous heart.”

Expressing the party’s ‘soft corner’ for Pilot, he said that he has been invited to attend the meeting of the Legislature party more than once, and the action against him was taken ‘with a heavy heart’.

