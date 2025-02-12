Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek are celebrated cinema icons, each with a distinct legacy. Kidman, known for versatile roles in The Hours and Moulin Rouge, excels across film and television, while Hayek, acclaimed for Frida, champions Latinx representation and women’s rights.

However, an uneasy encounter took place in October last year between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek at a Paris fashion event that quickly became the talk of the fashion world.

The viral video shows that as flashes from photographers illuminated the extravagant affair, Hayek reportedly attempted to ‘position’ Kidman for a photograph.

Kidman’s clear discomfort was captured on cameras as Hayek tried to arrange her in front of the cameras. The situation escalated when Kidman, known for her usually composed public persona, addressed Hayek directly in front of several onlookers. With a sharp tone, she politely but firmly rebuked Hayek, stating, “I can position myself, thank you,” before stepping back, making it clear she had set a boundary.

The viral video of Kidman-Hayek’s encounter was shared on ‘X’ by a user named ‘Concerned Citizen’.

Nicole Kidman to Salma Hayek at Controversial Brand Balenciaga fashion show:- “Don’t touch me” pic.twitter.com/28hEQP8wRM — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 15, 2024

While the incident was brief, it spoke volumes about the need for respect and mutual understanding among colleagues, even in high-profile moments.

