Bhubaneswar: In view of Covid-19, state government has prohibited celebration of Zero Night and New Year Day parties in public places.

“Congregation in public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps, etc. for Zero Night celebration/ welcome to New Year/similar other function on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will remain prohibited throughout the state,” read an order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Wednesday.

Usually, a large number of people congregate in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places for Zero Night celebration on the eve of New Year. Since such congregations have large potential of spreading Covid-19 infection, the state government has imposed the order in public interest. Any person found violating this order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, warned the government.