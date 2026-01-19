Bhubaneswar: The third Executive Council meeting of the Panchasakha Sikshya Setu was held recently.

In the meeting, 862 projects aimed at the development of various schools across 22 districts of the state were approved with a total estimated expenditure of rupees 12,62,48,373.

Among all districts, Ganjam received the highest approval, with projects worth 1.91 crore.

The meeting was chaired by N Tirumala Naik, Chairperson of the Council and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S&ME Naik emphasised the importance of school development through the leadership of alumni and discussed various related aspects.

For the development of schools, alumni, parents, School Management Committee members, and the local community contributed Rs 4,41,65,582 as financial participation.

With this contribution, Panchasakha Sikshya Setu added double the matching grant, resulting in approval of 862 project proposals with a total outlay of Rs 12.62 crore.

The meeting was attended by Ananya Das, Member Secretary of Panchasakha Sikshya Setu and SPD, OSEPA; Durgaprasad Mohapatra, Additional Secretary; Shibashish Dhal, Special Secretary-cum-Financial Advisor; Ramesh Chandra Ghadei, Additional Financial Advisor; Niyati Pattnaik, Director, DHSE; Manoj Kumar Padhi, Director, TE&SCERT; Manoroma Das, Joint Director, DEE; SP Panda, Joint Director, DSE; Jagajiban Panda from R&B; Rajalakshmi Dash, Chief Executive Offi cer, Panchasakha Sikshya Setu; Maniprasad Mishra, Special Programme Officer; and Itishree Maharana, Financial Officer, among others.