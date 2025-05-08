Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved eight proposals, including one to implement Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) across Odisha with 50 per cent rebate in ticket fare for women, transgenders, students, differently-abled and senior citizens travelling in buses under the scheme, Wednesday. MBS will connect important business centres, educational and medical hubs, and other places of public interest within and outside the state.

The government expects the scheme to generate local employment opportunities and promote small-scale industries through a well-coordinated transport system. Additionally, the initiative will promote women’s empowerment and strengthen the social security of the rural masses through gender inclusiveness. “Under the scheme, women, transgenders, students, differently-abled and senior citizens can avail a 50 per cent concession in ticket fares in both nonAC and AC MBS service. The buses will have advanced passenger safety features such as CCTV cameras, live vehicle tracking, a passenger information system, and panic buttons.

Furthermore, the advanced driver assistance system will be integrated into all MBS buses as an innovative road safety measure,” the Transport and Commerce department said. The MBS has been approved for operation till FY2032- 33 and will be extended based on periodic review and requirements of the citizens, it said. The Cabinet approved continuing the ‘Free Diagnostic and Dialysis Services – NIDAAN’ scheme at public health facilities for five years.

All forms of user charges, except for patients in cabins, are waived to reduce out-of-pocket spending for healthcare, according to the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department. The state Cabinet also approved continuation of the ‘Nirmal: Strengthening ancillary services at public health facilities’ scheme at an estimated budgetary allocation of Rs 5,174.79 crore for five years, the H&FW department said, adding that the scheme will cover all public health facilities across Odisha.

The state Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Rural Development department for the launch of a new scheme, ‘constituency-wise allocation’, to construct or improve RD roads under 142 Assembly constituencies in rural Odisha. The scheme has been approved for three years (2024-25 to 2026-27) with an allocation of Rs 426 crore. Among other proposals, the state Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department for Odisha Veterinary Technical Service (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2024.