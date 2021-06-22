Noida (UP): As a mark of respect to women power, the shooting range at the Noida stadium will be named after ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar. This information regarding ‘Shooter Dadi’ was given Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Jewar’s BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh wrote to the chief minister Monday. In it he requested that the recently-built shooting range in Sector 21 be named after Chandro Tomar. ‘Shooter Dadi’ died April 30 due to Covid-19 complications.

Tomar hailed from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. She was above 60 years of age when she picked up the gun for the first time. However, she went on to win many national competitions for veterans. Her feats inspired the award-winning Bollywood movie, Saand ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Adityanath announced on Twitter that the shooting range would now be named after ‘Shooter Dadi’. He described her as an eminent shooter who symbolised ‘vitality, will power and women empowerment’.

“Naming the shooting range after Chandro Tomar is a tribute to women power, in line with the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme of the Uttar Pradesh government,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

In his letter to the chief minister, Singh had highlighted how Tomar, who hailed from Johri village, broke the barriers of orthodoxy to make the state and the country proud.

“In a region, where women stay in the confines of household responsibilities, she stepped out because of her strong will power. She earned a place for herself in the world that today makes ordinary women in villages proud of her,” wrote the MLA.

A befitting tribute to Tomar would pave the way for lakhs of women and girls, who have been inspired by ‘Shooter Dadi’, to achieve their goals, Singh added.