Kendrapara: A possible sigh of relief for several non-Muslim Bangladeshi immigrants, who were served Quit India notices by the state government. This had followed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in parliament. They are now optimistic that they would get the Citizenship of India.

Though earlier, the state home department had served Quit India notices on 1551 Bangladeshi immigrants in 2005, due to faulty drives several Indians, registered refugees were also slapped Quit India notices. They were reeling under a sense of insecurity for 14 years. But with the passing of CAB in two houses, several Bangladeshi immigrants, who were slapped with Quit India notices, are now relieved.

According to Kalipada Haldar, who was slapped a Quit India notice along with his wife Usha Haldar, of Ramnagar, stated that he was now relieved as the CAB would definitely wipe out Bangladeshi immigrants.

“Though my parents, who were Bangladeshis, came to India before December 16, 1971 and were rehabilitated by the government as registered refugees and resettled in the coastal pocket of Ramnagar by getting the land from government. But the state government slapped me and my wife Usha Haldar, Quit India notice in 2005 after terming us as Bangladeshis, though we obtained, Adhar card, fishermen Identity card, land record of rights, and other government documents,” alleged Kalipada Haldar.

“You cannot imagine how we have been living since the government slapped Quit India notices. Life has become a hell. We have failed to get several government-sponsored benefits. However, the CAB has lifted the fear. Thanks to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said Usha Haldar.

Similarly, Manoranjan Mandal, who was also slapped a Quit India notice, now jubilant as he is going to get his legitimate rights of being an Indian.

His father Nabin Mandal belonged to Jhatinuagaon colony of Bhusandapur area under Tangi block of Khurda district. He came to settle at Mahakalapada block’s seaside Ramnagar village 24 years back due to a family feud between the siblings. Later, he started staying with his family by opening a private medicine store. But due to a faulty remuneration, the state government had slapped Quit India notice on last January 15, 2005. “A couple of officials with four to five armed police personnel came to my house and asked me to receive the notice and my family to leave the country within 30 days of notice served,” said Manoranjan Mandal.

“Though, I am a permanent resident of Orissa ‘s Khurda district as my forefather were staying at Khurda. But, I was termed as Bangladeshi. I obtained the voter card of Khurda district, the Record of Rights of my native district of Khurda, also I availed the BPL card from Khurda district administration”, added Mandal.

The Quit India notice that was slapped too to his wife was also erroneous. Though his wife name is Rekha Mandal, Quit India notice was served to Laxmi Mandal, the wife of Manoranjna Mandal.

“Here in Ramnagar, I also possessed voter Identity card, Adhar Card, Resident Identity card. Even, I and my wife too cast our valuable vote several times in the past elections. Since we were slapped Quit India notices, we faced problems to get residential certificate for the education of my children along with my family was denied to avail all the government benefits, alleged Manoranjan Mandal.

If sources are to be believed, several people, who were permanent citizens of India and reside in the state for four generations, have been termed as Bangladeshis immigrants as Quit India Notices were served on them.

Dillip Sahu, the son of Dulal Sahu of Kajalapatia under Batighar GP, was slapped with a Quit India Notice Number-843. According to him, the locals have seen his forefather was staying in the village. They are Odias. But, he was termed as Bangladeshis.