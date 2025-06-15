Puri: Odisha government will take stringent legal action, including arrests, against any non-servitor found climbing the chariots during this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said Sunday.

He also asserted that use of mobile phones on the chariots will be strictly prohibited.

Speaking to reporters, Harichandan said, “No non-servitor will be allowed to climb the chariots. If any such person is found on the chariot, strong action including arrest will be taken. Also, servitors will not be allowed to carry mobile phones onto the chariots.”

To ensure the timely completion of rituals and maintain discipline during the ‘Pahandi Bije’ (the ceremonial procession) of the deities, the government has requested a list of servitors designated to perform rituals on Rath Yatra day (June 27). “The final list will be enforced strictly,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania held a meeting here to review the security measures for the Rath Yatra.

The road connecting Uttara Square near Bhubaneswar to Puri will be under CCTV surveillance, and efforts are underway to install CCTV cameras along the Puri-Konark road as well, the DGP said.

For the first time, an integrated command and control centre will be set up at the Puri Town Police Station to monitor crowd movement and traffic.

“AI-enabled CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations in Puri for real-time monitoring,” he said.

Traffic advisories will be issued from the control room to guide pilgrims and visitors, he added.

Besides, a mobile app has been developed through which people will get information about the route through which they will have the convenience to visit Puri during the festival and park their vehicles, he informed.

Along with police personnel, rapid action force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialised agencies will be deployed in Puri for the festival, he said, adding, “We have requested the authorities concerned for deployment of central forces.”

Drones and an anti-drone system will also be deployed in Puri during the Yatra, he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja visited Puri Sunday and took stock of the construction of chariots.

“Chariot construction is progressing as per schedule, and I am confident that it will be completed on time,” he told reporters.

