Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi has expressed her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan, the daughter of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Nora said that “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

Kareena said, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora laughed and replied, “It’s okay, I will wait.”

Taimur has been a favourite of the paparazzi since his birth. He is quite used to photographers following him around.

Notably, Kareena is expecting her second child in February.

On personal front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3 (2020). Recently Nora had also appeared on Guru Randhawa’s latest song Nach Meri Rani. The song was a big hit on social media and has so far been viewed over 300 million times on YouTube.

She will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.