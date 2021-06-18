Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi is very active on various social media platforms. She often attracts eyeballs for her glamorous pictures and funny videos. Recently, she shared a funny video on social media which will all the viewers burst out laughing. Nora Fatehi recently wore a bikini over a baggy outfit. Then she posted a picture of her weird and funny outfit on Instagram. It immediately attracted a huge number of funny emojis and even her film colleagues couldn’t stop laughing.

The video starts with a voiceover, “Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini.” Nora Fatehi stood in front of the camera wearing an oversized fleece jacket. For the second part, she wore a black string bikini with white piping, but over what she was already wearing. “Showing myself in a bikini,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a laughing emoji on the post.

On professional front, Nora will be seen next in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also features actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, she is currently seen as one of the judges on ‘Dance Deewane’, alongside Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.