Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain is predicted to lash interior districts of Odisha for two days, April 15 and 16, forecasted the regional centre of India Meteorological Department here.

The weathermen warned some districts of heavy to very heavy rainfall during these two days. Some parts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nupada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Gajapati districts are likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by storms, with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph. One or two places of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts are likely to experience heavier rainfall.

Similarly, one or two places of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts will receive rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms April 16. The weather department has issued ‘yellow warning’ to these districts.

Even though the state has not experienced extreme heat conditions in the past few weeks, the mercury level in interior Odisha will start soaring again from April 18. It will reach 40 degree Celsius by April 22. The weathermen also forecast that the temperature in coastal districts will also increase.

According to the regional centre, Baripada recorded the highest temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius Wednesday, followed by Jharsuguda which recorded 40, Angul 39.7, Talcher 39.1 while Sundargarh and Nayagarh recorded 39 degree Celsius each.

PNN