Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain is predicted to lash most parts of the state till April 18.

This will help the temperature remain below 40 degree Celsius, the regional centre of IMD said Saturday.

According to the weathermen, some parts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Koraput, Gajapati and Rayagada districts are likely to experience rains accompanied with winds. In this regard, the weather department has issued yellow warning to the aforementioned districts.

Similarly, some parts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts will experience heavy rains and winds April 11.

Rains coupled with gusty winds are likely to occur at one or two parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Rayagada, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Deogarh districts April 12.

The weather department has issued yellow warning to Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarah, Cutttack, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj for April 13 as some parts of those districts will experience heavy rains accompanied with lightning and wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

While such weather conditions will remain same till April 18, the temperature in interior Odisha is likely to soar from April 13. The mercury level may hover around 40 degree Celsius at some places.

Some places in the state received rains in last 24 hours. Puri recorded a maximum of 28.8mm rainfall, followed by Cuttack, KeonjharTalcher, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Talcher, Sonepur, Daringbadi recorded 17.4mm, 13.4mm, 8mm, 2.1mm, 11.6mm, 0.3mm, 3mm, 8mm, 2.5mm and 2mm respectively.

Thanks to few spells of rains, the temperature has come down to below 40 degree Celsius across the state except Sundargarh.