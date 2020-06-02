Patna: Nor’wester rains wreaked havoc in Patna block of Keonjhar district early Tuesday morning resulting in extensive damage to crops and properties.

According to locals, heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed several parts of the block leading to damages to thatched houses and crops. Besides, dozens of trees were also uprooted owing to strong winds.

Electricity supply and telephone communication were disrupted as distribution towers in many parts of the block were damaged, the locals added.

Besides, vehicular movement was disrupted in the block during morning hours due to uprooted trees.

The fire services personable rushed to the affected area and started restoration operation by clearing roads. Energy department officials have also started work towards normalising electricity supply. Patna MLA Jagannath Nayak is on the ground supervising the restoration.

