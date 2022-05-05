Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester brought down the mercury in several districts of Odisha even as western parts of the state continued to boil in the blazing sun Thursday, the Met office said.

Thirteen weather stations, as compared to eight on the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Boudh and Subarnapur at 42.5 degrees Celsius each, according to the Met office.

The hot weather baked Bolangir as the maximum temperature rose to 42.5 degrees Celsius in the district headquarters and 42.2 in Titilagarh. It climbed by two notches above normal to settle at 42 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda.

State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius each, the weather office said.

Nor’westers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain lashed Khordha, where Bhubaneswar is located, Cuttack and several districts in coastal Odisha, it said.

Nayagarh received 54 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, while there was moderate downpour in Angul, Dhenkanal, Chandbali in Bhadrak district and Keonjhar.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur over the next five days due to the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met department said.

However, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, it added.

