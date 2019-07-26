Karnataka batsman, KL Rahul looks set to become one of the rising stars of Indian cricket, having booked his spot in the national team, across formats.

Moreover, he remains one of the most good looking guys in the current Indian set up. There is no denial that Rahul’s popularity is not limited just to the cricket field and the cricketer has had a fair share of limelight with reports connecting him to actresses.

Recently, the internet went into a meltdown when he was spotted with actress Niddhi Agerwal, but the duo later clarified their stance that they were childhood friends and have known each other even before striking stardom. Similarly, there were rumours of him dating Mubarakan actress Athiya Shetty. However, that also turned out to be just a rumour.

But it looks like, there is a new actress in the cricketer’s life and social media is abuzz with rumours yet again. Stories were cooked up after KL Rahul’s commented on Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram photo.

“Watching sunset and thinking of you,” Sonam had written with her picture. While we are clueless who the ‘who’ is here, Rahul’s comment seemed to have a hint. “Just a call away @sonambajwa,” wrote the Indian batsman.

Earlier in a post shared by Sonam, where she had written, ‘Date tonight,’ the Indian opener had posted a cheeky response, to which the actress had responded.

Currently, Rahul is with the rest of the Indian cricket team in West Indies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkcxY7yhH6M/?utm_source=ig_embed

PNN