Bhubaneswar: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha made an appeal to the Vice-Chancellors and Principals of all government and non-government colleges and universities to cancel the examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, informed Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Dept of Higher Education Monday.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the current academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to reap in its benefits fully and hence it would not be desirable to hold the examinations under the present circumstance, Mishra added.

He further suggested that conduct of examination should only be considered after physical resumption of teaching and completion of syllabus.

PNN