Most of us are not happy with the photo on our Aadhaar Card. If you are also among those who are not happy with their photo in the Aadhaar card and are thinking of changing it, then let us tell you that you can easily change the photo.

Actually, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to update their photo on the Aadhaar card. Here is an easy way to get a good photo in the Aadhaar card.

Cardholders can do this by visiting their nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

So let’s know the process:

According to UIDAI, for this, the Aadhaar cardholder will have to go to his nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and ask for a photo change form to update the Aadhaar card photo. At the Aadhaar Enrollment Center, the employee will ask for Rs 25 + GST ​​as a fee to change the photo.

Let us tell you that Aadhaar card with a 12-digit unique identification number has become one of the most important documents in India today. On its website, UIDAI has prepared detailed guidelines for other changes or updates to the Aadhaar card.

1. First of all, you have to log on to the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in and download the Aadhaar enrollment form.

2. After filling this Aadhaar enrollment form, it has to be submitted to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center.

3. Now the employee will take your biometric details at the Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

4. Now the employee of Aadhaar Enrollment Center will take your photo.

5. Now the employee of Aadhaar Enrollment Center will update the photo in your Aadhaar card by taking fee.

6. The employee of Aadhaar Enrollment Center will also give you a slip with URN.

7. Using this URN (Update Request Number), you can check whether your Aadhaar card photo has changed or not.

8. After the update of the Aadhaar card photo, an updated Aadhaar card with new photo can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.